DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.0872

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3919795

CODE: ALAG LN

ISIN: LU1681045297

