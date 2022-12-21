DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (JPNY LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Dec-2022 / 16:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C)
DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 20185.0
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 226035
CODE: JPNY LN
ISIN: LU1681039050
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY LN Sequence No.: 210446 EQS News ID: 1519319 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519319&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 21, 2022 10:41 ET (15:41 GMT)