Mittwoch, 21.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
0,3560,36819:09
Greystone & Co: Greystone Provides $18.6 Million Freddie Mac Loan for Multifamily Property in Missouri

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has closed a $18,573,000 permanent Freddie Mac loan to acquire a 200+ unit multifamily community outside of Kansas City, MO. The loan was originated by Adam Lipkin, Vice President in Greystone's New York office.

Originally built in the 1980s, the property is a garden-style apartment community that offers one- and two-bedroom units. The $18.6 million non-recourse, fixed-rate loan carries a 10-year term and 30-year amortization, with five years of interest-only payments.

"Clients turn to Greystone for our unique level of multifamily expertise and insights, which stem from our extensive industry experience and deep lending platform," said Mr. Lipkin. "We are committed to helping our clients succeed and work tirelessly to find the right financing for every transaction."

Greystone & Co, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Press release picture

Kansas City, MO Area Multifamily Financing from Greystone

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

SOURCE: Greystone & Co

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732789/Greystone-Provides-186-Million-Freddie-Mac-Loan-for-Multifamily-Property-in-Missouri

