Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
2023 Top-Stock! Warum sich die Industrie um diesen Pennystock schart...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.12.2022 | 18:06
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ViewSonic's Projection Technology Revives Historical District at International Festival of Arts

BREA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, partnered with the 2022 Tua-Tiu-Tiann (Dadaocheng) International Festival of Arts (TTTIFA), to showcase and develop local art and culture at the historical landmarks. To satisfy various formats of more than 50 indoor and outdoor pop-up lectures, exhibitions, and performances, the festival used ViewSonic's advanced projector solutions to set up quickly and flexibly, creating an immersive experience to take visitors back to the 1920s (event video).