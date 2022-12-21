Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

Proposed change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager ('AIFM')

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc ('the Company') announces the proposed appointment of Frostrow Capital LLP ('Frostrow') as its AIFM effective 1 July 2023, subject to contract and FCA approval. The Company's investment manager, RWC Asset Management LLP ('Redwheel'), will continue in its role. Frostrow will also take on a number of marketing and distribution tasks currently undertaken by Redwheel.

Further details will be set out in the Company's annual report for the year ending 31 December 2022, which is expected to be available to shareholders by April 2023.

21 December 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323