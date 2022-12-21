Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) today announced it has been notified by its controlling shareholder, Tikehau Capital Advisors ("TCA", a company which is majority owned by the founders and the management of Tikehau Capital), of the completion of agreements aimed at increasing TCA's stake in Fakarava Capital (a shareholder of Tikehau Capital) from 58.17% to 100%.

Under the terms of the transaction, which is expected to close by 31 December 2022, TCA will acquire the other shareholders' stakes in Fakarava Capital, which together represent 41.83% of its capital and voting rights.

TCA and Fakarava Capital currently respectively hold 51.04% and 5.28% of the capital and voting rights of Tikehau Capital. The transaction brings TCA's stake in Tikehau Capital to 56.33%, directly and indirectly through Fakarava Capital.

The transaction is accompanied by commitments to reinvest part of the proceeds, directly or indirectly, in Tikehau Capital.

Fakarava Capital will be merged into TCA in 2023.

The transaction is an additional step in the simplification of Tikehau Capital's ownership structure, which was initiated by the reorganization completed in July 2021. It also represents a further strengthening of Tikehau Capital's ownership by its founders and management, through TCA, while preserving the relationships built with historical partners who have supported the group's development for many years.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €37.5 billion of assets under management (at 30 September 2022).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 30 June 2022), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 739 employees (at 30 September 2022) across its 14 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

