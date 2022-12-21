Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Terminates "At-The-Market" Facility

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and greener cities through intelligent infrastructure, announced today the termination of its "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Offering") with B. Riley as sales agent. The Company elected to terminate the ATM Offering in connection with the financing announced this morning by the Company. Rekor has terminated its ATM Offering with B. Riley, effective immediately. The Company has not sold any stock through the ATM since September 2022, which sales were disclosed in the Company's third quarter filing.

