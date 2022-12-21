Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
WKN: A12GL6 ISIN: US98139A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA 
20.12.22
19:45 Uhr
79,00 Euro
ACCESSWIRE
21.12.2022 | 19:50
Workiva: ESG Talk: Dynamic Materiality and Stakeholder Engagement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / In this short chat, ESG Talk host Mandi McReynolds shares part of an executive presentation she gave exploring dynamic materiality. Mandi describes practical ways companies can align stakeholder engagement with dynamic materiality as well as how ESG leaders are using technology to drive both forward in 2023.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.workiva.com/newsroom
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732839/ESG-Talk-Dynamic-Materiality-and-Stakeholder-Engagement

