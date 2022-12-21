Napa, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Styyled Digital, a video marketing company, is offering a new type of marketing funnel.

The social funnel, a specially-crafted, front-end video funnel, aims to build a targeted audience by attracting and converting cold traffic into loyal fans.

The company process is meant to be simple. First, the company helps brands research buyer persona. Then, together with hired creators, Styyled Digital assists in developing custom short-video content to promote brands to their targeted audience. The content here is meant to be exciting and engaging, tailored per channel and developed for each stage of the funnel. Doing so helps map content to the relevant stages of the buyer's journey to make a marketing funnel.

The videos are intended to be memorable and make brands seem like the obvious choice to do business with. To create the videos, Styyled Digital matches a well-spoken, fully-trained social media personality to represent the brand.

Styyled Digital founder, Angela Thomas, learned this technique when hiring "marketing gurus" to help with her previous business proved unsuccessful. She built up her knowledge in digital marketing and doubled her profits twice, two years in a row. Thomas founded Styyled Digital to help others, realizing that most small and medium business owners had a serious problem that she now knew how to solve.

With an end goal to help 50,000 businesses increase their sales by becoming the trusted expert in their market, the Styyled Digital team currently helps business owners find loyal audiences and attract "pre-sold" customers using this video funnel strategy.

Angela Thomas, a Napa-native business executive and philanthropist enrolled in BYU at age 14, graduating four years later with a BS. In 2012, she co-founded a real estate investing brand and later discovered the social funnel.

Angela Thomas

Contact: angelat@vatechs.com

