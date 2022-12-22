DJ BC.GAME: Brazilian Footballer David Luiz is Now the Brand Ambassador for BC.GAME

BC.GAME has announced that David Luiz, a Brazilian professional football player of the Flamengo team, has become its official brand ambassador. As the crypto casino's brand ambassador, Luiz will consistently collaborate with BC.GAME to help promote the casino platform and engage with its community through social media and live-streaming platforms.

David Luiz as a Brand Ambassador for BC.GAME

David Luiz's association with BC.GAME will not only help the crypto casino gain more exposure. As a BC.GAME ambassador and one of Brazil's most prominent football players, he can connect the Brazilian football community with the crypto casino platform and grow the brand's player base in Brazil.

Luiz will primarily engage and connect with the crypto casino community through social media activities. He will also be connecting with many players and fans through Twitch, an interactive streaming platform made for gaming and entertainment.

Luiz shared, "I'm very very happy to be partnering with BC.GAME and very excited for the collaboration coming soon."

BC.GAME's Opportunity For Growth

Brazil has seen a rise in the number of players participating in online casinos, with many opting to play at crypto casinos for their excellent accessibility and offered security. BC.GAME has also recently included sports betting in its gaming portfolio, which also happens to be one of the most popular forms of gambling games in Brazil.

The partnership is an excellent opportunity for BC.GAME to penetrate the Brazilian market and reach more audiences as it expands. With BC.GAME's entry into the Brazilian casino and sports betting scene, Brazilian football fans and sports betting enthusiasts will have more opportunities to participate in virtual sports and casino events. This includes welcoming grander sports betting opportunities for highly-anticipated sports events like the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Coco, the emblem of BC.GAME, said, "Brazil has dominated 2022 in regards to tech innovation and regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and iGaming. BC.GAME has proudly contributed to this since the doors first opened. We are very pleased to be moving into 2023 with this announcement of our partnership with David Luiz. Our combined efforts will help to maintain this trend, with Brazil at the focal point for tech advancements and crypto mass adoption. The world is watching."

About David Luiz

David Luiz Marinho, also known professionally as David Luiz, is a professional football player from Diadema, Brazil. He is part of the Flamengo Rowing Club, a Brazilian sports club headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Although Luiz mainly plays as a center-back, he's also known for taking on other roles, such as a defensive midfielder or full-back.

In the 2009 - 2010 season, Luiz was named the LPFP Primeira Liga Player of the Year. He was hailed as the FIFA Club World Cup Silver Ball winner in 2012. He has also earned two FA cups (2011 - 2012 and 2017 - 2018) and holds one FIFA Confederations cup title.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a licensed online crypto casino platform that offers a wide variety of casino games, live casinos, and sports betting events. Besides integrating cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in its platforms, the crypto casino is also one of the first casinos to support lightning networks, Binance Smart Chain, Arbitrum, and other Layer 2 solutions, further revolutionizing the casino industry and the world of blockchain.

This year, BC.GAME has received the "Crypto Casino Of The Year" title from the 2022 Sigma Awards. It also formed partnerships with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and Cloud9.

Learn more: http://bc.game

