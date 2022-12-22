Masdar said it has started operating the 5 MW Ile de Romainville PV project in the Seychelles. The installation is backed by 3.3 MWh of storage capacity.Masdar, an Abu Dhabi-based renewables developer, has switched on a 5 MW solar plant in the Seychelles. The Ile de Romainville project includes 3.3 MW of battery energy storage and a 33 kV system to transmit electricity to the main island of Mahe. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) financed the project, which was jointly developed by Masdar and Seychelles-based Public Utilities Corp. (PUC). It is part of the International Renewable Energy ...

