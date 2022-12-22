AIM and Media Release

22 December 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from FIL Limited and FIL Investments International (together, FIL) that, as at 20 December 2022, FIL had decreased its voting power in Base Resources to 101,263,610 ordinary shares, representing 8.60% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

FIL's interest in 101,263,610 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Nature of FIL's interest Holder of interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares Investment Discretion / Voting Power FIL Investments International Brown Brothers Harriman and Co 3,373,332 JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C) 97,890,278

The decrease in FIL's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares during the period from 13 October 2021 to 20 December 2022.

During this period, FIL disposed 39,324,464 shares for an average price of A$0.291 per share. FIL also acquired 26,834,493 shares for an average price of A$0.310 per share between 3 December 2021 and 28 October 2022.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

