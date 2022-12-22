Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Frankfurt
22.12.22
08:17 Uhr
0,138 Euro
+0,002
+1,47 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
PR Newswire
22.12.2022 | 08:06
81 Leser
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, December 22

AIM and Media Release

22 December 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from FIL Limited and FIL Investments International (together, FIL) that, as at 20 December 2022, FIL had decreased its voting power in Base Resources to 101,263,610 ordinary shares, representing 8.60% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

FIL's interest in 101,263,610 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Nature of FIL's interestHolder of interestRegistered holder of sharesNumber of ordinary shares
Investment Discretion / Voting PowerFIL Investments InternationalBrown Brothers Harriman and Co3,373,332
JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C)97,890,278

The decrease in FIL's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares during the period from 13 October 2021 to 20 December 2022.

During this period, FIL disposed 39,324,464 shares for an average price of A$0.291 per share. FIL also acquired 26,834,493 shares for an average price of A$0.310 per share between 3 December 2021 and 28 October 2022.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 8 9413 7426Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 488 093 763Tel: +44 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

© 2022 PR Newswire
