Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 21

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

22 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 21 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 415.2162 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 417.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 409.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,820,252 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 229,271,171 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 21 December 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1862412.00 09:23:2600062846231TRLO0LSE
329411.50 09:23:3200062846235TRLO0LSE
500411.50 09:23:3200062846236TRLO0LSE
375411.50 09:23:3200062846237TRLO0LSE
400411.00 09:26:4200062846305TRLO0LSE
359411.00 09:26:4200062846306TRLO0LSE
400411.00 09:27:3300062846324TRLO0LSE
318411.00 09:27:3300062846325TRLO0LSE
182411.00 09:27:3300062846326TRLO0LSE
776411.00 09:27:3300062846327TRLO0LSE
486411.00 09:27:3300062846328TRLO0LSE
1013409.50 09:45:1000062847006TRLO0LSE
219409.50 09:45:1000062847007TRLO0LSE
85409.50 09:45:1000062847008TRLO0LSE
1291409.50 09:45:1000062847009TRLO0LSE
1406412.00 10:06:0900062847625TRLO0LSE
2061412.00 10:06:0900062847626TRLO0LSE
842411.00 10:07:1900062847640TRLO0LSE
609411.00 10:07:1900062847641TRLO0LSE
1314413.00 10:08:3200062847671TRLO0LSE
513413.00 10:09:3200062847733TRLO0LSE
275413.00 10:09:3200062847734TRLO0LSE
306413.00 10:09:3200062847735TRLO0LSE
500413.00 10:11:0200062847765TRLO0LSE
500413.00 10:11:0200062847766TRLO0LSE
380413.00 10:11:0200062847767TRLO0LSE
1458412.50 10:11:2900062847773TRLO0LSE
21412.50 10:13:2200062847821TRLO0LSE
513412.50 10:13:2200062847822TRLO0LSE
272412.50 10:13:2200062847823TRLO0LSE
57412.50 10:13:2200062847824TRLO0LSE
255414.00 10:52:5200062849037TRLO0LSE
231414.00 10:52:5200062849038TRLO0LSE
306414.00 10:52:5200062849039TRLO0LSE
48414.00 10:59:5200062849163TRLO0LSE
191414.00 10:59:5200062849164TRLO0LSE
26414.00 11:01:2500062849246TRLO0LSE
11414.00 11:03:2500062849289TRLO0LSE
237414.00 11:19:2900062849590TRLO0LSE
392416.00 11:31:4100062849889TRLO0LSE
513416.00 11:31:4100062849890TRLO0LSE
37416.00 11:31:4100062849891TRLO0LSE
14416.00 11:31:4100062849892TRLO0LSE
29416.00 11:31:4200062849893TRLO0LSE
4288416.00 11:31:4200062849894TRLO0LSE
1531416.00 11:31:4200062849895TRLO0LSE
1000416.00 11:57:3300062850646TRLO0LSE
492416.00 11:57:3300062850647TRLO0LSE
984416.00 12:01:3400062850730TRLO0LSE
335416.00 12:01:3400062850731TRLO0LSE
1000415.50 12:05:5800062850812TRLO0LSE
220415.50 12:05:5800062850813TRLO0LSE
1475415.00 12:08:4500062850904TRLO0LSE
308415.00 12:08:4500062850905TRLO0LSE
10415.00 12:08:4500062850906TRLO0LSE
761415.00 12:08:4500062850907TRLO0LSE
214415.00 12:08:4500062850908TRLO0LSE
428416.00 13:09:2200062852814TRLO0LSE
46416.00 13:09:2200062852815TRLO0LSE
763416.00 13:09:2200062852816TRLO0LSE
1000416.00 13:09:2200062852817TRLO0LSE
46416.00 13:09:2200062852818TRLO0LSE
332416.00 13:09:2200062852819TRLO0LSE
766416.00 13:09:2300062852820TRLO0LSE
489416.00 13:09:2300062852821TRLO0LSE
176416.00 13:09:2300062852822TRLO0LSE
1000416.00 14:08:5200062855022TRLO0LSE
266416.00 14:08:5200062855023TRLO0LSE
977416.00 14:08:5200062855024TRLO0LSE
234416.00 14:08:5200062855025TRLO0LSE
51416.00 14:08:5200062855026TRLO0LSE
1000416.00 14:08:5200062855027TRLO0LSE
168416.00 14:08:5200062855028TRLO0LSE
1286416.00 14:08:5200062855029TRLO0LSE
68416.00 14:08:5600062855030TRLO0LSE
562416.00 14:08:5600062855031TRLO0LSE
513416.00 14:08:5600062855032TRLO0LSE
44416.00 14:09:0000062855042TRLO0LSE
22416.00 14:09:0400062855046TRLO0LSE
675416.50 14:26:5200062855934TRLO0LSE
349416.50 14:26:5200062855935TRLO0LSE
124416.50 14:26:5200062855936TRLO0LSE
149416.50 14:26:5200062855937TRLO0LSE
550416.50 14:26:5200062855938TRLO0LSE
306416.50 14:26:5200062855939TRLO0LSE
513416.50 14:26:5200062855940TRLO0LSE
255416.50 14:26:5200062855941TRLO0LSE
132416.50 14:26:5200062855942TRLO0LSE
47416.50 14:26:5200062855943TRLO0LSE
56416.50 14:26:5200062855944TRLO0LSE
255416.50 14:26:5200062855945TRLO0LSE
132416.50 14:26:5200062855946TRLO0LSE
56416.50 14:26:5200062855947TRLO0LSE
47416.50 14:26:5200062855948TRLO0LSE
370416.50 14:29:5200062856068TRLO0LSE
192416.50 14:29:5200062856069TRLO0LSE
82416.50 14:29:5200062856070TRLO0LSE
68416.50 14:29:5200062856071TRLO0LSE
255416.50 14:33:5200062856499TRLO0LSE
132416.50 14:33:5200062856500TRLO0LSE
56416.50 14:33:5200062856501TRLO0LSE
47416.50 14:33:5200062856502TRLO0LSE
235416.50 14:33:5200062856503TRLO0LSE
945417.00 14:47:4000062857258TRLO0LSE
280417.00 14:47:4000062857259TRLO0LSE
500417.00 14:48:4000062857338TRLO0LSE
500417.00 14:48:4000062857339TRLO0LSE
208417.00 14:48:4000062857340TRLO0LSE
4417.50 14:55:4000062857738TRLO0LSE
413417.50 14:55:4000062857739TRLO0LSE
302417.50 14:55:4000062857740TRLO0LSE
500417.00 14:55:4000062857741TRLO0LSE
550417.00 14:55:4000062857742TRLO0LSE
100417.00 14:55:4000062857743TRLO0LSE
127417.00 14:55:4000062857744TRLO0LSE
523417.00 14:55:4000062857747TRLO0LSE
699417.00 14:55:4000062857748TRLO0LSE
217417.00 14:56:0000062857757TRLO0LSE
513417.00 14:56:0000062857758TRLO0LSE
722417.00 14:56:0000062857759TRLO0LSE
260417.00 14:56:0000062857760TRLO0LSE
290417.00 14:59:0100062857913TRLO0LSE
318417.00 14:59:0100062857914TRLO0LSE
136417.00 14:59:0100062857915TRLO0LSE
113417.00 14:59:0100062857916TRLO0LSE
356417.00 14:59:5700062857966TRLO0LSE
388417.00 14:59:5700062857967TRLO0LSE
166417.00 14:59:5700062857968TRLO0LSE
138417.00 14:59:5700062857969TRLO0LSE
342417.00 14:59:5700062857970TRLO0LSE
943417.00 15:02:2400062858425TRLO0LSE
352417.00 15:02:2400062858426TRLO0LSE
246417.00 15:04:1200062858615TRLO0LSE
205417.00 15:04:1200062858616TRLO0LSE
170417.00 15:04:1200062858617TRLO0LSE
449417.00 15:06:1200062858773TRLO0LSE
478417.00 15:06:1200062858774TRLO0LSE
205417.00 15:06:1200062858775TRLO0LSE
170417.00 15:06:1200062858776TRLO0LSE
37417.50 15:09:1900062859076TRLO0LSE
490417.50 15:09:1900062859077TRLO0LSE
210417.50 15:09:1900062859078TRLO0LSE
175417.50 15:09:1900062859079TRLO0LSE
1356417.00 15:24:0300062860029TRLO0LSE
1244417.00 15:27:3800062860302TRLO0LSE
23417.00 15:28:0000062860314TRLO0LSE
513417.00 15:28:0000062860315TRLO0LSE
428417.00 15:28:0000062860316TRLO0LSE
151417.00 15:42:4800062861397TRLO0LSE
395417.00 15:42:4800062861398TRLO0LSE
99417.00 15:42:4800062861399TRLO0LSE
245417.00 15:42:4800062861400TRLO0LSE
122417.00 15:42:4800062861401TRLO0LSE
491417.00 15:42:4800062861402TRLO0LSE
109417.00 15:42:4800062861403TRLO0LSE
670417.00 15:42:4800062861404TRLO0LSE
134417.00 15:42:4800062861405TRLO0LSE
606417.00 15:42:4800062861406TRLO0LSE
134417.00 15:42:4800062861407TRLO0LSE
53417.00 15:42:4800062861408TRLO0LSE
393416.50 15:47:1000062861799TRLO0LSE
926416.50 15:47:1000062861800TRLO0LSE
323416.50 15:51:1000062861946TRLO0LSE
24416.50 15:51:1000062861947TRLO0LSE
300416.50 15:51:1000062861948TRLO0LSE
268416.50 15:51:1000062861949TRLO0LSE
416416.50 15:51:1000062861950TRLO0LSE
191416.50 16:03:1000062862844TRLO0LSE
196416.50 16:03:1000062862845TRLO0LSE
662416.50 16:03:1000062862846TRLO0LSE
395416.50 16:03:1000062862847TRLO0LSE
87416.50 16:03:1000062862848TRLO0LSE
395416.50 16:03:1000062862849TRLO0LSE
87416.50 16:03:1000062862850TRLO0LSE
395416.50 16:04:1000062862951TRLO0LSE
87416.50 16:04:1000062862952TRLO0LSE
396416.50 16:04:1000062862953TRLO0LSE
210416.50 16:04:1000062862954TRLO0LSE
63416.50 16:08:1000062863284TRLO0LSE
691416.50 16:08:1000062863285TRLO0LSE
194416.50 16:08:1000062863286TRLO0LSE
69416.50 16:12:1000062863644TRLO0LSE
349416.50 16:12:1000062863645TRLO0LSE
205416.50 16:12:1000062863646TRLO0LSE
414416.50 16:12:1000062863647TRLO0LSE
254416.50 16:15:4000062863880TRLO0LSE
76416.50 16:15:4000062863881TRLO0LSE
586416.50 16:15:4000062863882TRLO0LSE
244416.50 16:15:4000062863883TRLO0LSE
261416.00 16:17:1900062863993TRLO0LSE
480416.00 16:17:1900062863994TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

