Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

22 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 21 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 415.2162 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 417.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 409.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,820,252 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 229,271,171 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 21 December 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1862 412.00 09:23:26 00062846231TRLO0 LSE 329 411.50 09:23:32 00062846235TRLO0 LSE 500 411.50 09:23:32 00062846236TRLO0 LSE 375 411.50 09:23:32 00062846237TRLO0 LSE 400 411.00 09:26:42 00062846305TRLO0 LSE 359 411.00 09:26:42 00062846306TRLO0 LSE 400 411.00 09:27:33 00062846324TRLO0 LSE 318 411.00 09:27:33 00062846325TRLO0 LSE 182 411.00 09:27:33 00062846326TRLO0 LSE 776 411.00 09:27:33 00062846327TRLO0 LSE 486 411.00 09:27:33 00062846328TRLO0 LSE 1013 409.50 09:45:10 00062847006TRLO0 LSE 219 409.50 09:45:10 00062847007TRLO0 LSE 85 409.50 09:45:10 00062847008TRLO0 LSE 1291 409.50 09:45:10 00062847009TRLO0 LSE 1406 412.00 10:06:09 00062847625TRLO0 LSE 2061 412.00 10:06:09 00062847626TRLO0 LSE 842 411.00 10:07:19 00062847640TRLO0 LSE 609 411.00 10:07:19 00062847641TRLO0 LSE 1314 413.00 10:08:32 00062847671TRLO0 LSE 513 413.00 10:09:32 00062847733TRLO0 LSE 275 413.00 10:09:32 00062847734TRLO0 LSE 306 413.00 10:09:32 00062847735TRLO0 LSE 500 413.00 10:11:02 00062847765TRLO0 LSE 500 413.00 10:11:02 00062847766TRLO0 LSE 380 413.00 10:11:02 00062847767TRLO0 LSE 1458 412.50 10:11:29 00062847773TRLO0 LSE 21 412.50 10:13:22 00062847821TRLO0 LSE 513 412.50 10:13:22 00062847822TRLO0 LSE 272 412.50 10:13:22 00062847823TRLO0 LSE 57 412.50 10:13:22 00062847824TRLO0 LSE 255 414.00 10:52:52 00062849037TRLO0 LSE 231 414.00 10:52:52 00062849038TRLO0 LSE 306 414.00 10:52:52 00062849039TRLO0 LSE 48 414.00 10:59:52 00062849163TRLO0 LSE 191 414.00 10:59:52 00062849164TRLO0 LSE 26 414.00 11:01:25 00062849246TRLO0 LSE 11 414.00 11:03:25 00062849289TRLO0 LSE 237 414.00 11:19:29 00062849590TRLO0 LSE 392 416.00 11:31:41 00062849889TRLO0 LSE 513 416.00 11:31:41 00062849890TRLO0 LSE 37 416.00 11:31:41 00062849891TRLO0 LSE 14 416.00 11:31:41 00062849892TRLO0 LSE 29 416.00 11:31:42 00062849893TRLO0 LSE 4288 416.00 11:31:42 00062849894TRLO0 LSE 1531 416.00 11:31:42 00062849895TRLO0 LSE 1000 416.00 11:57:33 00062850646TRLO0 LSE 492 416.00 11:57:33 00062850647TRLO0 LSE 984 416.00 12:01:34 00062850730TRLO0 LSE 335 416.00 12:01:34 00062850731TRLO0 LSE 1000 415.50 12:05:58 00062850812TRLO0 LSE 220 415.50 12:05:58 00062850813TRLO0 LSE 1475 415.00 12:08:45 00062850904TRLO0 LSE 308 415.00 12:08:45 00062850905TRLO0 LSE 10 415.00 12:08:45 00062850906TRLO0 LSE 761 415.00 12:08:45 00062850907TRLO0 LSE 214 415.00 12:08:45 00062850908TRLO0 LSE 428 416.00 13:09:22 00062852814TRLO0 LSE 46 416.00 13:09:22 00062852815TRLO0 LSE 763 416.00 13:09:22 00062852816TRLO0 LSE 1000 416.00 13:09:22 00062852817TRLO0 LSE 46 416.00 13:09:22 00062852818TRLO0 LSE 332 416.00 13:09:22 00062852819TRLO0 LSE 766 416.00 13:09:23 00062852820TRLO0 LSE 489 416.00 13:09:23 00062852821TRLO0 LSE 176 416.00 13:09:23 00062852822TRLO0 LSE 1000 416.00 14:08:52 00062855022TRLO0 LSE 266 416.00 14:08:52 00062855023TRLO0 LSE 977 416.00 14:08:52 00062855024TRLO0 LSE 234 416.00 14:08:52 00062855025TRLO0 LSE 51 416.00 14:08:52 00062855026TRLO0 LSE 1000 416.00 14:08:52 00062855027TRLO0 LSE 168 416.00 14:08:52 00062855028TRLO0 LSE 1286 416.00 14:08:52 00062855029TRLO0 LSE 68 416.00 14:08:56 00062855030TRLO0 LSE 562 416.00 14:08:56 00062855031TRLO0 LSE 513 416.00 14:08:56 00062855032TRLO0 LSE 44 416.00 14:09:00 00062855042TRLO0 LSE 22 416.00 14:09:04 00062855046TRLO0 LSE 675 416.50 14:26:52 00062855934TRLO0 LSE 349 416.50 14:26:52 00062855935TRLO0 LSE 124 416.50 14:26:52 00062855936TRLO0 LSE 149 416.50 14:26:52 00062855937TRLO0 LSE 550 416.50 14:26:52 00062855938TRLO0 LSE 306 416.50 14:26:52 00062855939TRLO0 LSE 513 416.50 14:26:52 00062855940TRLO0 LSE 255 416.50 14:26:52 00062855941TRLO0 LSE 132 416.50 14:26:52 00062855942TRLO0 LSE 47 416.50 14:26:52 00062855943TRLO0 LSE 56 416.50 14:26:52 00062855944TRLO0 LSE 255 416.50 14:26:52 00062855945TRLO0 LSE 132 416.50 14:26:52 00062855946TRLO0 LSE 56 416.50 14:26:52 00062855947TRLO0 LSE 47 416.50 14:26:52 00062855948TRLO0 LSE 370 416.50 14:29:52 00062856068TRLO0 LSE 192 416.50 14:29:52 00062856069TRLO0 LSE 82 416.50 14:29:52 00062856070TRLO0 LSE 68 416.50 14:29:52 00062856071TRLO0 LSE 255 416.50 14:33:52 00062856499TRLO0 LSE 132 416.50 14:33:52 00062856500TRLO0 LSE 56 416.50 14:33:52 00062856501TRLO0 LSE 47 416.50 14:33:52 00062856502TRLO0 LSE 235 416.50 14:33:52 00062856503TRLO0 LSE 945 417.00 14:47:40 00062857258TRLO0 LSE 280 417.00 14:47:40 00062857259TRLO0 LSE 500 417.00 14:48:40 00062857338TRLO0 LSE 500 417.00 14:48:40 00062857339TRLO0 LSE 208 417.00 14:48:40 00062857340TRLO0 LSE 4 417.50 14:55:40 00062857738TRLO0 LSE 413 417.50 14:55:40 00062857739TRLO0 LSE 302 417.50 14:55:40 00062857740TRLO0 LSE 500 417.00 14:55:40 00062857741TRLO0 LSE 550 417.00 14:55:40 00062857742TRLO0 LSE 100 417.00 14:55:40 00062857743TRLO0 LSE 127 417.00 14:55:40 00062857744TRLO0 LSE 523 417.00 14:55:40 00062857747TRLO0 LSE 699 417.00 14:55:40 00062857748TRLO0 LSE 217 417.00 14:56:00 00062857757TRLO0 LSE 513 417.00 14:56:00 00062857758TRLO0 LSE 722 417.00 14:56:00 00062857759TRLO0 LSE 260 417.00 14:56:00 00062857760TRLO0 LSE 290 417.00 14:59:01 00062857913TRLO0 LSE 318 417.00 14:59:01 00062857914TRLO0 LSE 136 417.00 14:59:01 00062857915TRLO0 LSE 113 417.00 14:59:01 00062857916TRLO0 LSE 356 417.00 14:59:57 00062857966TRLO0 LSE 388 417.00 14:59:57 00062857967TRLO0 LSE 166 417.00 14:59:57 00062857968TRLO0 LSE 138 417.00 14:59:57 00062857969TRLO0 LSE 342 417.00 14:59:57 00062857970TRLO0 LSE 943 417.00 15:02:24 00062858425TRLO0 LSE 352 417.00 15:02:24 00062858426TRLO0 LSE 246 417.00 15:04:12 00062858615TRLO0 LSE 205 417.00 15:04:12 00062858616TRLO0 LSE 170 417.00 15:04:12 00062858617TRLO0 LSE 449 417.00 15:06:12 00062858773TRLO0 LSE 478 417.00 15:06:12 00062858774TRLO0 LSE 205 417.00 15:06:12 00062858775TRLO0 LSE 170 417.00 15:06:12 00062858776TRLO0 LSE 37 417.50 15:09:19 00062859076TRLO0 LSE 490 417.50 15:09:19 00062859077TRLO0 LSE 210 417.50 15:09:19 00062859078TRLO0 LSE 175 417.50 15:09:19 00062859079TRLO0 LSE 1356 417.00 15:24:03 00062860029TRLO0 LSE 1244 417.00 15:27:38 00062860302TRLO0 LSE 23 417.00 15:28:00 00062860314TRLO0 LSE 513 417.00 15:28:00 00062860315TRLO0 LSE 428 417.00 15:28:00 00062860316TRLO0 LSE 151 417.00 15:42:48 00062861397TRLO0 LSE 395 417.00 15:42:48 00062861398TRLO0 LSE 99 417.00 15:42:48 00062861399TRLO0 LSE 245 417.00 15:42:48 00062861400TRLO0 LSE 122 417.00 15:42:48 00062861401TRLO0 LSE 491 417.00 15:42:48 00062861402TRLO0 LSE 109 417.00 15:42:48 00062861403TRLO0 LSE 670 417.00 15:42:48 00062861404TRLO0 LSE 134 417.00 15:42:48 00062861405TRLO0 LSE 606 417.00 15:42:48 00062861406TRLO0 LSE 134 417.00 15:42:48 00062861407TRLO0 LSE 53 417.00 15:42:48 00062861408TRLO0 LSE 393 416.50 15:47:10 00062861799TRLO0 LSE 926 416.50 15:47:10 00062861800TRLO0 LSE 323 416.50 15:51:10 00062861946TRLO0 LSE 24 416.50 15:51:10 00062861947TRLO0 LSE 300 416.50 15:51:10 00062861948TRLO0 LSE 268 416.50 15:51:10 00062861949TRLO0 LSE 416 416.50 15:51:10 00062861950TRLO0 LSE 191 416.50 16:03:10 00062862844TRLO0 LSE 196 416.50 16:03:10 00062862845TRLO0 LSE 662 416.50 16:03:10 00062862846TRLO0 LSE 395 416.50 16:03:10 00062862847TRLO0 LSE 87 416.50 16:03:10 00062862848TRLO0 LSE 395 416.50 16:03:10 00062862849TRLO0 LSE 87 416.50 16:03:10 00062862850TRLO0 LSE 395 416.50 16:04:10 00062862951TRLO0 LSE 87 416.50 16:04:10 00062862952TRLO0 LSE 396 416.50 16:04:10 00062862953TRLO0 LSE 210 416.50 16:04:10 00062862954TRLO0 LSE 63 416.50 16:08:10 00062863284TRLO0 LSE 691 416.50 16:08:10 00062863285TRLO0 LSE 194 416.50 16:08:10 00062863286TRLO0 LSE 69 416.50 16:12:10 00062863644TRLO0 LSE 349 416.50 16:12:10 00062863645TRLO0 LSE 205 416.50 16:12:10 00062863646TRLO0 LSE 414 416.50 16:12:10 00062863647TRLO0 LSE 254 416.50 16:15:40 00062863880TRLO0 LSE 76 416.50 16:15:40 00062863881TRLO0 LSE 586 416.50 16:15:40 00062863882TRLO0 LSE 244 416.50 16:15:40 00062863883TRLO0 LSE 261 416.00 16:17:19 00062863993TRLO0 LSE 480 416.00 16:17:19 00062863994TRLO0 LSE

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

