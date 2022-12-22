New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - K3 Technology is a company with an innovative approach to IT and security management, which helps its clients in the mortgage and motor sectors comply with the Safeguards Rule regulations. The top-tier technology company helps clients avoid reputational damage, heavy fines, and data breaches by providing top-tier tech solutions.





K3 Technology also stated that their company provides expertise and support to its customers in compliance with the Safeguards Rule to protect their interests. To provide its clients with the highest level of security, the innovative tech company has created a virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO). As the name suggests, a virtual CIO is a compliance leader capable of managing the entire Safeguards Rule compliance process from start to finish.

The Safeguards Rule has imposed a substantial increase in compliance requirements on mortgage brokers and automobile dealerships. In addition, recent updates to FTC regulations require auto dealerships and mortgage brokers to reevaluate how they maintain customer data since it broadens the definition of a financial institution to include those who connect buyers and sellers.

The law mandates adequate business administration and technical and physical measures to protect client data. Data must be protected against potential threats and ensure that a subset of privileged users can access confidential client information. Small businesses and sole proprietorships would need to review their business processes. Organizations would conduct a risk assessment regularly to identify security gaps and determine how to reduce them.

The vCISOs of K3 Technology work as thought leaders, consultants, and advisers to help clients manage compliance and risk. They can assess an organization's security protocols swiftly and comprehensively by working with directors and senior management. From cybersecurity management to vetting third-party security, they can assist companies in many business-critical functions.

According to K3 Technology, its virtual CISOs can assist partners in developing a comprehensive security plan and risk assessment protocol. Further, K3 Technology can ensure the Safeguards Rule and the required level of security across the organization by implementing strategic policy and maintaining compliance.

Recently, K3 Technology announced that it is seeking collaboration opportunities with new customers who need advice and expertise in complying with the Safeguards Rule. Their customer-centric approach is complemented by unrivaled security expertise and leadership expertise to help car dealerships and mortgage brokers transform their data management practices.

