Donnerstag, 22.12.2022

WKN: A3CSVL ISIN: DK0061550811 
Frankfurt
22.12.22
08:01 Uhr
0,065 Euro
+0,000
+0,46 %
ACCESSWIRE
22.12.2022 | 09:26
Linkfire's Financial Calendar

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire (NASDAQ:LINKFI.ST) has updated the company's calendar for the financial year 2023. Interim reports are expected to be published around 7:30 CET on the listed dates.

April 5, 2023Annual report 2022
April 26, 2023Annual General Meeting
May 25, 2023Interim financial report, Q1
August 24, 2023Interim financial report, Q2
November 23, 2023Interim financial report, Q3
February 22, 2024Interim financial report, Q4


For further information, please contact:
Linkfire
Tobias Demuth, CFO
Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire - Empowering entertainment discovery everywhere
Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2021, Linkfire enabled 1.6 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 34.5M, an annual growth of 42 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global team with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more about us on about.linkfire.com and more about our offering on linkfire.com. To keep up with our latest news, follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

Linkfire's financial calendar

SOURCE: Linkfire

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732998/Linkfires-Financial-Calendar

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.