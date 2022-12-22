DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 39.5074

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5332840

CODE: EMXG LN

ISIN: LU2345046655

