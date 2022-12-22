DJ Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (SMRU LN) Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 537.3414
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5089
CODE: SMRU LN
ISIN: LU1602145200
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU LN Sequence No.: 210499 EQS News ID: 1519573 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
