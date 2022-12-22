DJ Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 190.1522

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25562669

CODE: MEUS LN

ISIN: LU0908500753

