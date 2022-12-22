DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 252.3046
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47210
CODE: ACWL LN
ISIN: LU1829220133
