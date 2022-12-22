DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.2899

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27291216

CODE: NASD LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 210646 EQS News ID: 1519871 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519871&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2022 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)