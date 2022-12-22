Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022

WKN: LYX0YW ISIN: LU1841731745 
Tradegate
22.12.22
10:09 Uhr
15,438 Euro
+0,070
+0,46 %
22.12.2022 | 09:58
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2022 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 87.0445

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3904351

CODE: ASIU LN

ISIN: LU1900068914

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1900068914 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ASIU LN 
Sequence No.:  210650 
EQS News ID:  1519879 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519879&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2022 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
