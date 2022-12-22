The "Analysis of Market Conditions for Rooftop PV in France" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is an overview of market conditions for distributed PV segments in metropolitan France. It's a ready-to-use guide containing a comprehensive set of market and policy information that can directly support the decision-making process.

Companies Mentioned

EDF

ekWater

Enedis

Engie

GEG

Geredis

SER

SRD

TotalEnergies

URM

The following elements can be found in the report:

The evolution of the distributed PV market until 2021 and forecasts until 2025.

For each segment (Residential/Commercial Industrial):

An inventory of current policy and regulatory constraints (applicable tariffs and taxes, capacity thresholds, subsidies, remuneration mechanisms for self-consumed and fed-back PV electricity, tenders.) as well as an analysis of their impact in terms of business opportunities that could be leveraged.

A vision of the possible evolution of above-mentioned constraints and opportunities in the short- to medium-term.

An overview of the main procedures for the installation of PV systems as well as the associated stakeholders.

LCOE estimations

The report is composed of 37 slides.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

i. The distributed PV market in France

ii. Definitions

2. Regulatory situation

i. Overview

ii. Main financial flows associated with PV systems

iii. Income from support schemes

iv. Summary tables

3. Procedures Stakeholders

4. Barriers Opportunities

5. Outlook

6. Key takeaways

