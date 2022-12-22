BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, December 21
|BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
|All information is at 30 November 2022 and unaudited.
|Performance at month end with net income reinvested
|One
|Three
|Six
|One
|Three
|Five
|Month
|Months
|Months
|Year
|Years
|Years
|Net asset value
|8.4%
|10.7%
|6.4%
|44.6%
|121.3%
|139.3%
|Share price
|6.3%
|7.0%
|-3.3%
|44.8%
|138.0%
|132.8%
|At month end
|Net asset value - capital only:
|143.26p
|Net asset value cum income1:
|144.95p
|Share price:
|135.00p
|Discount to NAV (cum income):
|6.9%
|Net yield:
|3.3%
|Gearing - cum income:
|6.0%
|Total assets:
|£194.7m
|Ordinary shares in issue2:
|134,356,194
|Gearing range (as a % of net assets):
|0-20%
|Ongoing charges3:
|1.21%
|1 Includes net revenue of 1.69p.
2 Excluding 0 ordinary shares held in treasury.
3 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 30 November 2021. In addition, the Company's Manager has also agreed to cap ongoing charges by rebating a portion of the management fee to the extent that the Company's ongoing charges exceed 1.25% of average net assets.
|Sector Overview
|Mining
|47.9%
|Traditional Energy
|31.6%
|Energy Transition
|22.4%
|Net Current Liabilities
|-1.9%
|-----
|100.0%
|=====
|Sector Analysis
|% Total Assets^
|Country Analysis
|% Total Assets^
|Mining:
|Diversified
|22.6
|Global
|57.9
|Copper
|9.0
|USA
|19.7
|Industrial Minerals
|6.2
|Canada
|10.4
|Aluminium
|3.6
|Latin America
|6.2
|Steel
|2.4
|Germany
|3.8
|Gold
|1.2
|Australia
|2.9
|Diamonds
|0.9
|Ireland
|0.5
|Uranium
|0.8
|France
|0.5
|Iron
|0.6
|Net Current Liabilities
|-1.9
|Nickel
|0.6
|-----
|Subtotal Mining:
|47.9
|100.0
|=====
|Traditional Energy:
|E&P
|16.4
|Integrated
|10.7
|Oil Services
|2.2
|Refining & Marketing
|1.2
|Distribution
|1.1
|Subtotal Traditional Energy:
|31.6
Energy Transition:
|Energy Efficiency
|6.6
|Electrification
|6.4
|Renewables
|5.0
|Transport
|4.4
|Subtotal Energy Transition:
|22.4
|Net Current Liabilities
|-1.9
|----
|100.0
|=====
|^ Total Assets for the purposes of these calculations exclude bank overdrafts, and the net current liabilities figure shown in the tables above therefore exclude bank overdrafts equivalent to 4.0% of the Company's net asset value.
|Ten Largest Investments
|Company
|Region of Risk
|% Total Assets
|Glencore
|Global
|7.4
|Vale
|Latin America
|Equity
|3.3
|Bond
|1.1
|BHP
|Global
|4.3
|Teck Resources
|Global
|3.7
|First Quantum Minerals
|Global
|Equity
|2.0
|Bond
|1.5
|Shell
|Global
|3.3
|BP
|Global
|3.0
|ConocoPhillips
|Global
|2.8
|NextEra Energy
|United States
|2.6
|Canadian Natural Resources
|Canada
|2.5
Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:
The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increased by +8.4% during the month of November (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).
Equity markets moved higher in November with US monthly inflation coming in below expectations. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) and other central banks have been raising interest rates in an attempt to bring inflation down from the high levels seen this year. Both the US Fed and the Bank of England raised rates by 0.75% as expected during the month. China appeared to be moving beyond Covid-19 related lockdowns, which have contributed to slower economic growth from the region. Macro-economic uncertainty remained with the latest manufacturing survey data for China, US and Europe below 50, suggesting declining activity. For reference, the MSCI AC World index rose +7.8%.
Within the traditional energy space, US natural gas prices rose with Henry Hub up by +10.1% at $6.9/mmbtu. European gas prices remained softer relative to summer levels, supporting European equities with the continued high gas storage levels reducing the risk of power outages in the near-term. On the other hand, Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices fell by -9.5% and -7.0%, ending the month at $86/bbl and $80/bbl respectively.
Within the mining sector, destocking continued to take place in China, with inventory levels for copper and aluminium in China reaching the lowest in 15 years. Mined commodity prices increased in November, against a backdrop where industrial commodities were doing well. Notably, iron ore (62% fe), copper and aluminium prices increased by +25.9%, +9.4% and +10.4% respectively.
Within the energy transition theme, climate conference COP-27 saw more than 120 heads of state come together to seek to agree policies in support of climate action to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C above historic levels. The G7 launched the Global Shield Initiative to provide funding for nations to deal with climate disasters and increase resilience. Energy security and reducing reliance on Russian gas was a new key theme for the conference, whilst there was greater focus on biodiversity and protecting forests with the Forests and Climate Leaders' Partnership.
22 December 2022
