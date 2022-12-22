BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update



The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increased by +8.4% during the month of November (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).



Equity markets moved higher in November with US monthly inflation coming in below expectations. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) and other central banks have been raising interest rates in an attempt to bring inflation down from the high levels seen this year. Both the US Fed and the Bank of England raised rates by 0.75% as expected during the month. China appeared to be moving beyond Covid-19 related lockdowns, which have contributed to slower economic growth from the region. Macro-economic uncertainty remained with the latest manufacturing survey data for China, US and Europe below 50, suggesting declining activity. For reference, the MSCI AC World index rose +7.8%.



Within the traditional energy space, US natural gas prices rose with Henry Hub up by +10.1% at $6.9/mmbtu. European gas prices remained softer relative to summer levels, supporting European equities with the continued high gas storage levels reducing the risk of power outages in the near-term. On the other hand, Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices fell by -9.5% and -7.0%, ending the month at $86/bbl and $80/bbl respectively.



Within the mining sector, destocking continued to take place in China, with inventory levels for copper and aluminium in China reaching the lowest in 15 years. Mined commodity prices increased in November, against a backdrop where industrial commodities were doing well. Notably, iron ore (62% fe), copper and aluminium prices increased by +25.9%, +9.4% and +10.4% respectively.



Within the energy transition theme, climate conference COP-27 saw more than 120 heads of state come together to seek to agree policies in support of climate action to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C above historic levels. The G7 launched the Global Shield Initiative to provide funding for nations to deal with climate disasters and increase resilience. Energy security and reducing reliance on Russian gas was a new key theme for the conference, whilst there was greater focus on biodiversity and protecting forests with the Forests and Climate Leaders' Partnership.



