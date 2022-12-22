Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2022 | 12:10
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of changes to the Board of Directors and Senior Management

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that Cleantech Building Materials Plc did not
disclose changes to the Board of Directors and Senior Management in a correct
way. 

A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions &
Statements 2022 on the following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen 

In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the
exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity
of the issuer. This is stated in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook,
chapter 8. 

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes 



________________________________________________________________________________
_________________ 

For further information, please contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel.
+45 33 77 04 56.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1109268
