O'KEY Group S.A. RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

O'KEY GROUP S.A.

société anonyme

Registered office: 25?, Boulevard Royal,

L-2449 Luxembourg

the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 80.533

(the "Company")

confirms that at its Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Luxembourg, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

all resolutions were adopted.

Agenda of the General Meeting:

1. To accept resignation of the current statutory auditor of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Société cooperative, and to grant discharge to the resigning statutory auditor for the execution of its mandate.

2. To appoint MOORE Audit S.A., as approved statutory auditor of the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

3. To authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the approved statutory auditor of the Company.

