DJ JSC Halyk Bank: On the sale of 100% shares of subsidiary bank in Russian Federation

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: On the sale of 100% shares of subsidiary bank in Russian Federation 22-Dec-2022 / 11:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 22, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

On the sale of 100% shares of subsidiary bank in Russian Federation

Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) announces the sale of 100% shares of JSC CB Moskommertsbank.

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 14,207.9bn as at September 30, 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender.

The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 575 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

- ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank +7 727 259 04 30 Mira Kassenova MiraK@halykbank.kz +7 727 259 04 53 Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz +7 727 330 16 77 Nurgul Mukhadi NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 210714 EQS News ID: 1520101 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1520101&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2022 06:09 ET (11:09 GMT)