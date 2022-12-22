Eatontown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - American CryoStem Corporation (OTC Pink: CRYO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company with a proprietary end-to-end core biotechnology platform of tissue-based cellular technologies powering its clinical pipeline, announced today that Agustin Legido, MD, PhD, MBA has joined its Scientific and Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Legido, a pediatric neurologist who holds a PhD in biochemical endocrinology, is Board Certified by the Board of Pediatrics and the Board of Psychiatry and Neurology with special qualification in pediatric neurology. He has over 35 years of clinical experience having held positions of distinction as Chief of Neurology, Cooper University Hospital, Camden, NJ; and Chief, Section of Child Neurology - St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, PA for 29 years. He has held a professorship at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia for 19 years as well as served as editor-in-chief of seminars in pediatric neurology for 6 years. A prolific researcher, he is the author and co-author of more than 200 publications and 300 abstracts in different areas of neurology, including clinical manifestations and treatment of epilepsy in infants, children, and young adults; mechanisms of brain tumors; and mitochondrial dysfunction in neurological conditions such as autism, epilepsy, migraine, brain tumors and neuromuscular disorders.

An acclaimed physician and researcher, Dr. Legido received 18 commendations, awards, honors and membership in honorary societies both domestic and international including being featured as a "Marquis Who's Who Top Doctor" in May 2022. He maintains affiliations with the: American Academy of Pediatrics; American Child Neurology Society; American Academy of Neurology; American Epilepsy Society; American Society for Pediatric Research; Spanish Pediatric Society; Spanish Child Neurology Society; Ibero American Academy of Child Neurology; and the International Child Neurology Association.

Hailing from Spain, Dr. Legido obtained a Doctor of Medicine and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Zaragoza and served a residency in pediatrics with Hospital Clinico Universitario. After immigrating to the United States in 1995, he earned an Executive MBA from Temple University and a Certified Physician Executive (CPE) from the American College of Physician Executives, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dr. Legido completed residencies in pediatrics at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia and in neurology at Medical College of Pennsylvania. He completed a fellowship in pediatric neurology at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and conducted neurology research at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

John Arnone, CEO of American CryoStem Corporation, commented,

"The addition of Dr. Legido, as an accomplished neurologist and researcher, will be integral to advance our clinical research for our current and future target indications including mTBI, Long COVID, and neuromuscular diseases."

"American CryoStem's focus on neurologic conditions including those resulting from concussive injuries and Long COVID conditions is of tremendous interest to me." Dr. Legido stated, "The Company's ongoing plan to pursue these conditions with their robust pipeline of planned clinical studies, is of great value to patients with these unmet medical needs."

For further information please visit: www.americancryostem.com, send email to: IR@americancryostem.com or contact the Company directly at 732-747-1007.

About American CryoStem Corporation

American CryoStem is a clinical-stage therapeutics developer delivering autologous regenerative therapeutics and advanced tissue treatments harnessing the power of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and adipose tissue. We target medical indications with high unmet medical need where effective treatments are limited.

The Company's centralized laboratory model and patented "CryoStem Core Platform" is a best-in-class, end-to-end regenerative medicine solution to treat chronic diseases, disorders, and injuries. Through a single adipose-tissue (fat) collection, the Company processes and cryopreserves master samples for a lifetime of therapies on demand; and prepares and CryoBanks pure adipose tissue for serial or multiple advanced treatments. The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of intellectual property [36 patents] that form its Core Platform consisting of the "Collection - Processing - Cryobanking - Delivery to Point-of-Care" of pure adipose tissue ATGRAFT, AT-ReStore, and adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) ATCELL Therapeutics. Our Platform supports a growing pipeline of cellular therapeutics, adipose tissue therapies, products, processes and international licensing opportunities.

For further detailed information please visit: www.americancryostem.com, email us at IR@americancryostem.com, or call 732-747-1007.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149205