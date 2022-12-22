Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022

WKN: A0MRDY ISIN: DK0060079531 Ticker-Symbol: DS81 
Tradegate
22.12.22
09:31 Uhr
147,20 Euro
+0,80
+0,55 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2022 | 13:10
80 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DSV A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 27
December 2022 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN:         DK0060079531            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         DSV                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 234,000,000 shares (DKK 234,000,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        15,000,000 shares (DKK 15,000,000) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  219,000,000 shares (DKK 219,000,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DSV                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3415                
-----------------------------------------------------------







____________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1109304
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
