Adani Solar has started producing large monocrystalline silicon ingots for M10 and G12 wafers. It is targeting 2 GW of ingot and wafer capacity by the end of 2023 and 10 GW by 2025.From pv magazine India Adani Solar, the photovoltaics unit of Adani Group, has become India's sole producer of large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots for M10 and G12 wafers. Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani, recently unveiled the new ingots at the group's Mundra facility. The company said the monocrystalline ingots will drive the production of renewable electricity from silicon-based PV modules, with efficiencies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...