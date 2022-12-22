With Russia intent on destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a network of NGOs is taking up the challenge to donate small and mobile energy supply solutions. Astrid Schneider, a member of clean energy nonprofit Eurosolar, shared the story of the small solar kits that are making a big difference, in this month's edition of pv magazine.On Feb. 24, the unthinkable happened. Russia invaded Ukraine. Immediately people thought, how can we help? What can we do? Around a week before the war started, when tensions were rising, I ordered a little survival tool: a solar powered radio with a crank. ...

