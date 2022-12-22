Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022

WKN: 857977 ISIN: JP3814800003 Ticker-Symbol: FUH 
Tradegate
21.12.22
15:56 Uhr
14,400 Euro
-0,195
-1,34 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,51015,00015:00
14,41514,91514:59
ACCESSWIRE
22.12.2022 | 14:26
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: Tis The Season For Corporate Cause Ads - And I'm Glad!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / That's an impressive number, but kudos for re-upping the biggest and longest-running year-end automotive charity program once again goes to Subaru for its incredible Share The Love program.

Now entering its 15th year of linking donations to vehicle sales, Subaru expects that Share The Love will break the cumulative $250 million donation mark this year.

Continue reading here.

Subaru of America, Thursday, December 22, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: http://www.subaru.com/company/index.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733011/Tis-The-Season-For-Corporate-Cause-Ads--And-Im-Glad

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.