Subaru of America: Tis The Season For Corporate Cause Ads - And I'm Glad!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / That's an impressive number, but kudos for re-upping the biggest and longest-running year-end automotive charity program once again goes to Subaru for its incredible Share The Love program.

Now entering its 15th year of linking donations to vehicle sales, Subaru expects that Share The Love will break the cumulative $250 million donation mark this year.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America

Website: http://www.subaru.com/company/index.html

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733011/Tis-The-Season-For-Corporate-Cause-Ads--And-Im-Glad