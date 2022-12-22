DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF (CS1 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2022 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF
DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 187.8015
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 220124
CODE: CS1 LN
ISIN: FR0010655746
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010655746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CS1 LN Sequence No.: 210793 EQS News ID: 1520329 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1520329&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 22, 2022 08:45 ET (13:45 GMT)