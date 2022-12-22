Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Das große Finale zum Jahresende!? Gleich zwei heiße Eisen im Feuer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 Ticker-Symbol: TEX 
Tradegate
21.12.22
16:52 Uhr
11,545 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,26511,34516:45
11,28511,33516:45
PR Newswire
22.12.2022 | 15:18
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castellum AB: Castellum divests properties for SEK 962 M

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum divest the properties Marievik 27 and Marievik 30 to AMF Fastigheter for SEK 962 million, of which SEK 80 million will be paid when the new detailed development plan becomes legally binding. Underlying property value wich is in line with book value, amounts to SEK 962 M with a market deduction for deferred tax.

The properties have a total leasable area of 11,620 sq. m. with AFRY and Leica being the largest tenants.

"We are pleased to be able to hand over these well-managed properties to AMF Fastigheter as the natural taker and who will continue to drive development in the area," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO, Castellum AB.

The transaction in brief
Properties: Marievik 27 and Marievik 30
Buyer: AMF Properties
Sale price: SEK 962 M
Closing date: 3 April 2023
Rental value: approx. SEK 45 M annually
Tenants: AFRY and Leica
Lettable area: 11 620 sq. m.
Economic occupancy rate: 98 %

For further information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB, +46 31 60 74 00
Kristina Sawjani, Chief Investment Officer Castellum AB, +46 31 60 74 60

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/castellum-divests-properties-for-sek-962-m-301709084.html

CASTELLUM AB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.