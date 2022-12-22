

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based apparel manufacturer Superdry plc (SDRY.L, SEPGF.PK, SEPGY.PK), in its trading update for the 26-week period ended 29 October 2022, said that its group revenue increased 3.6% year-on-year, driven by strong performance in owned stores.



Store revenue increased 14.4% year-on-year as collections resonated well with customers. Ecommerce revenue increased 1.7% year-on-year as traffic moved from online and back to stores, with jacket sales and AW22 performance from third party sites being the key drivers of growth.



Wholesale revenue decreased 5.2% following low levels of dispatches in October which are expected to partially reverse in the second half.



Superdry said that it has agreed a loan facility of up to 80 million pounds, including a 30 million pounds term loan, for three years with an option to extend for one further year, with specialist lender Bantry Bay Capital Limited. This will replace the existing up to 70 million pounds Asset Based Lending Facility which was due to expire at the end of January 2023. Given market conditions, the interest rate will be higher than previous agreement at SONIA2 + 7.5% on the drawn element.



