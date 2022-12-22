The "Estonia: HnB, Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouch Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed overview of the current regulatory framework for heated tobacco, oral tobacco and nicotine pouches, covering all policy areas from product restrictions and retail channels, to labeling and packaging, advertising and taxation.

Amendments to the Tobacco Act, approved on 4th May 2020, specifically regulated heated tobacco in Estonia by introducing an exemption from the ban on the sale of smokeless tobacco for novel smokeless tobacco products.

Since the beginning of 2021, there have been no major changes, and the only bill (412 SE) presented to amend the legal framework was rejected in the first reading.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Outlook

3 Estonia: The Basics

4 National Regulatory Framework

5 Age Restrictions

6 Product Restrictions

7 Labeling And Packaging

8 Obligation To Notify

9 Retail Channel Restrictions

10 Public Usage

11 Advertising And Marketing

12 Taxation

13 Sanctions

14 Relevant Laws

15 Relevant Bodies

