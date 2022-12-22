Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Izafe Group AB TO 13 B (693/22)

At the request of Izafe Group AB, Izafe Group AB equity rights will be traded on First North Premier as from December 28, 2022. Security name: Izafe Group AB TO 13 B -------------------------------------- Short name: IZAFE TO 13 B -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019176793 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 278732 -------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during February 9, 2023 - February 22, 2023. however, not lower than the quotient value per share and not higher than 0,30 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in Izafe Group AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript February 23, 2023 - March 8, 2023. ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 6, 2023. trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.