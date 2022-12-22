Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
Das große Finale zum Jahresende!? Gleich zwei heiße Eisen im Feuer…
WKN: A12CNT ISIN: SE0003656834 Ticker-Symbol: M02 
Stuttgart
22.12.22
14:12 Uhr
0,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2022 | 17:10
126 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Izafe Group AB TO 13 B (693/22)

At the request of Izafe Group AB, Izafe Group AB equity rights will be traded
on First North Premier as from December 28, 2022. 

Security name: Izafe Group AB TO 13 B
--------------------------------------
Short name:   IZAFE TO 13 B     
--------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019176793     
--------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  278732        
--------------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during February 9, 2023 - February  
      22, 2023. however, not lower than the quotient value per share and 
      not higher than 0,30 SEK per share.                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for           
      1 new B-share in Izafe Group AB                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscript February 23, 2023 - March 8, 2023.                  
ion                                       
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    March 6, 2023.                            
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
