Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
Das große Finale zum Jahresende!? Gleich zwei heiße Eisen im Feuer…
ACCESSWIRE
22.12.2022 | 17:14
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoDaddy: GD Employee + Entrepreneur: Meet Tayler Chambers, Handmade Earring Artist

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you currently do at GoDaddy?

Hi, I'm Tayler. I recently relocated from Gilbert, Arizona to Wichita, Kansas. I have been with GoDaddy for 7 years and am currently work on the Circuit Breaker team. In my free time, you can find me creating new products for my side hustle, trying out new latte recipes, and spending time with my two dogs.

GoDaddy, Thursday, December 22, 2022, Press release picture

Outside of work, you have a handmade business. Would you mind sharing more about it and how it came to be?

I own a handmade earring business named Moon Child Trinkets with my husband. We create laser cut and hand painted wood and acrylic earrings. Moon Child Trinkets was inspired from my love of creating and expressing myself through my favorite jewelry; big and unique statement earrings! You can find my jewelry at MoonChildTrinkets.com.

GoDaddy, Thursday, December 22, 2022, Press release picture

What are your biggest goals for your business, throughout the remainder of this year and beyond?

My goals are to step up my social media game and drive more traffic to my eCommerce website. Additionally, I'd love to make connections with other business and consumers in my local community through markets that I attend.

GoDaddy, Thursday, December 22, 2022, Press release picture

How has GoDaddy assisted you build out your company?

GoDaddy has helped by allowing me the confidence to create a website and brand using GoDaddy's "Websites + Marketing" and "GoDaddy Studio" to create graphics and promotional content for my website and my social media.

GoDaddy, Thursday, December 22, 2022, Press release picture

What's your motto or personal mantra?

My motto is a quote from the unforgettable Lucille Ball: "Love yourself first, and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world."

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (teams, ERG's, locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

  • Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/GoDaddyLife
  • Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/godaddylife/
  • LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/godaddylife
  • Twitter - https://twitter.com/GoDaddyLife
  • TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@godaddylife?
  • Career Page - https://careers.godaddy.com/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.godaddy.com/godaddy-for-good
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733035/GD-Employee-Entrepreneur-Meet-Tayler-Chambers-Handmade-Earring-Artist

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
