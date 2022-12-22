GoDaddy: GD Employee + Entrepreneur: Meet Tayler Chambers, Handmade Earring Artist

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you currently do at GoDaddy?

Hi, I'm Tayler. I recently relocated from Gilbert, Arizona to Wichita, Kansas. I have been with GoDaddy for 7 years and am currently work on the Circuit Breaker team. In my free time, you can find me creating new products for my side hustle, trying out new latte recipes, and spending time with my two dogs.

Outside of work, you have a handmade business. Would you mind sharing more about it and how it came to be?

I own a handmade earring business named Moon Child Trinkets with my husband. We create laser cut and hand painted wood and acrylic earrings. Moon Child Trinkets was inspired from my love of creating and expressing myself through my favorite jewelry; big and unique statement earrings! You can find my jewelry at MoonChildTrinkets.com.

What are your biggest goals for your business, throughout the remainder of this year and beyond?

My goals are to step up my social media game and drive more traffic to my eCommerce website. Additionally, I'd love to make connections with other business and consumers in my local community through markets that I attend.

How has GoDaddy assisted you build out your company?

GoDaddy has helped by allowing me the confidence to create a website and brand using GoDaddy's "Websites + Marketing" and "GoDaddy Studio" to create graphics and promotional content for my website and my social media.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

My motto is a quote from the unforgettable Lucille Ball: "Love yourself first, and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world."

