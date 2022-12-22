Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) in Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB (694/22)

Trading in Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is December, 28, 2022. Short name: EURA BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019173923 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 276818 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mandold Fondkommission AB phone number +46 8-5030 1550.