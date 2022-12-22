Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Das große Finale zum Jahresende!? Gleich zwei heiße Eisen im Feuer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQS1 ISIN: SE0015660345 Ticker-Symbol: 9BX 
Frankfurt
22.12.22
08:01 Uhr
0,038 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROAFRICA DIGITAL VENTURES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROAFRICA DIGITAL VENTURES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2022 | 17:22
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) in Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB (694/22)

Trading in Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB paid subscription units is to cease.
The last trading day is December, 28, 2022. 

Short name:  EURA BTU  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019173923
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 276818   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mandold
Fondkommission AB phone number +46 8-5030 1550.
EUROAFRICA DIGITAL VENTURES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.