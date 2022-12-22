PAREF Group announces the delivery of "The Go" office building in Levallois-Perret (Paris region).

Completing an ambitious restructuring program initiated in 2019 and led by PAREF's Project Management and Asset Management teams, this new delivery confirms the Group's expertise in major restructuring and redevelopment projects.

"The Go" building is granted HQE - BREEAM and meets the highest sustainability standards, with a special focus on tenants' well-being. With its ideal corner location, the building offers more than 6,000m² of light-filled office space with gardens, terraces and rooftops.

Centrally situated in the heart of Levallois-Perret, "The Go" also benefits from a strategic location and multiple connections to public transportation. The tenant, a leading European multinational company, which is setting up its French headquarters there, signed a long-term lease for nine years in March 2022.

« The delivery of "The Go" demonstrates once again the ability of PAREF Group to manage major restructuring projects, which are fully in line with our ESG strategy "Create More". We wish our tenant's employees a pleasant arrival in this completely renovated and ideally located building. »

Sophie XIANYU, COO PAREF Group

Financial agenda

February 16th, 2023: 2022 Annual Results.

About PAREF Group

As of June 30th 2022, PAREF has €2.9bn assets under management.

The Group operates in two major complementary areas: (i) investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in commercial real estate in the Paris region (€0.2bn asset) and (ii) management on behalf of third parties by PAREF Gestion (€2bn), AMF-certified management company, and by PAREF Investment Management (€0.7bn).

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

Press contacts

PAREF

Raphaëlle Chevignard

+33(6) 16 65 56 36

raphaelle.chevignard@paref.com Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Yoann Besse / Marlène Brisset

06 63 03 84 91 / 06 59 42 29 35

Paref@citigatedewerogerson.com

