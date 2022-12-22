Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings results for its fiscal year ended November 5, 2022. Sales for fiscal year 2022 increased 14% to $51.5 million as compared to $45.1 million recorded in fiscal year 2021. Income from operations for fiscal year 2022 increased 37% to $8.4 million versus $6.1 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes increased 34% to $7.2 million as compared to $5.4 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2022 were $2.10 per share compared to $1.50 per share last year.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, sales increased 71% to $16.2 million as compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 93% to $3.2 million versus $1.7 million in the same period last year. Net income after taxes increased 76% to $2.7 million versus last year's results of $1.6 million. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $0.81 per share versus earnings of $0.44 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during fiscal year 2022 remained very strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $21.1 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $33.7 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 3.3:1. Stockholders' equity is $47.9 million and the book value per share of common stock increased to $14.22.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. is starting to reflect the increased interest rate environment by the Federal Reserve. Although net sales increased during the twelve months ended November 5, 2022 as compared to the same period last year, we continued to experience the negative impact of limitations being placed on certain key production materials from suppliers, the delay or lack of key components from vendors as well as back orders, delayed shipments, price increases and labor shortages. These supply chain issues have caused delays in the completion of the homes at the manufacturing facility and the set-up process of retail homes in the field, resulting in decreased net sales due to our inability to timely deliver and setup homes to customers. We expect that these challenges will continue for the first six months of fiscal year 2023 or until the industry supply chain normalizes. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2021 through October 2022 were up approximately 23% from the same period last year.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of very challenging business conditions during economic recessions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.

Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2022, the Company celebrated its 55th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 32 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or other health pandemics, competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to potential supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, changes in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist or other attack, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

November 5, November 6, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,653,449 $ 36,126,059 Certificates of deposit 3,903,888 2,093,015 Short-term investments 589,071 621,928 Accounts receivable - trade 1,288,645 680,228 Note receivable 23,905 32,825 Mortgage notes receivable 16,191 22,589 Income tax receivable - - Inventories 22,775,239 10,394,288 Pre-owned homes, net 682,254 542,081 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,172,675 1,821,267 Total current assets 48,105,317 52,334,280 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,915,695 6,847,780 Pre-owned homes, net - 755,394 Note receivable, less current portion 16,599 38,895 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 131,514 222,459 Mobile home park note receivable - 72,731 Other investments 1,848,893 1,788,436 Deferred income taxes 43,778 - Operating lease right of use assets - 1,597 Cash surrender value of life insurance 4,143,035 3,966,939 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 62,361,118 $ 66,184,798 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,119,188 $ 939,964 Accrued compensation 1,132,423 555,222 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,742,696 1,513,967 Income taxes payable 229,200 89,083 Operating lease obligation - 1,597 Customer deposits 10,214,078 13,671,092 Total current liabilities 14,437,585 16,770,925 Deferred income taxes - 99,568 Total liabilities 14,437,585 16,870,493 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,370,912 and 3,532,100 shares outstanding, respectively 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 10,849,687 10,766,253 Retained earnings 63,441,812 59,742,759 Less treasury stock at cost, 1,993,995 and 1,832,807 shares, respectively (26,904,457 ) (21,731,198 ) Total stockholders' equity 47,923,533 49,314,305 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 62,361,118 $ 66,184,798

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended November 5, November 6, November 5, November 6, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 16,222,040 $ 9,470,027 $ 51,522,054 $ 45,062,558 Cost of sales (10,966,808 ) (6,660,707 ) (36,618,616 ) (33,630,362 ) Gross profit 5,255,232 2,809,320 14,903,438 11,432,196 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,029,639 ) (1,141,822 ) (6,477,988 ) (5,286,172 ) Operating income 3,225,593 1,667,498 8,425,450 6,146,024 Other income (loss): Interest income 58,098 35,014 234,804 180,635 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 19,747 13,113 60,457 59,072 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement 78,881 125,192 364,520 246,216 (Decrease) increase in fair value of equity investment 47,939 58,658 (32,857 ) 262,968 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - - 88,936 - Miscellaneous 108,159 150,384 295,224 223,818 Total other income 312,824 382,361 1,011,084 972,709 Income before provision for income taxes 3,538,417 2,049,859 9,436,534 7,118,733 Income tax expense (805,007 ) (493,500 ) (2,204,505 ) (1,719,925 ) Net income $ 2,733,410 $ 1,556,359 $ 7,232,029 $ 5,398,808 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,370,912 3,532,100 3,437,784 3,597,759 Diluted 3,371,842 3,543,380 3,445,498 3,607,448 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.44 $ 2.10 $ 1.50 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.44 $ 2.10 $ 1.50

