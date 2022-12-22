Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.12.2022 | 20:06
CJ 4DPLEX's ScreenX and 4DX Break U.S. Domestic Opening Weekend Box Office Records with the Premiere of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment's sequel is the Best Domestic Opening Weekend Ever for 4DX and the Best Opening Weekend for ScreenX in 2022

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced that 20th Century Studios, Lightstorm Entertainment and James Cameron's"Avatar: The Way of Water" has broken domestic opening weekend box office records for both of CJ 4DPLEX's premium formats 4DX and ScreenX.