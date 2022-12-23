Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Perloe Financial, an Atlanta Georgia-based financial services firm, unveiled their approach to creating and protecting wealth. Perloe's approach incorporates sharing stories and providing a platform and process allowing families to protect their legacy for generations to come.

The program provides its clients with an in-depth understanding of managing care for family members. Perloe Financial's program puts a strategy in place and gives financial peace of mind long before long-term care is immediately needed."A lot of times these scenarios can become difficult with the onset of a medical crisis, illness, even with second marriages, blended families, and family businesses," Founder, Ross Perloe stated.

Perloe's consultancy within the firm is known for additional advice, for VA benefits, at-home care, extended care facility options, navigating through hospice and many other subjects regarding managing family care.

Perloe's long-term care program was inspired by Perloe's experience and emulates their personal plans. "I knew my story before I began managing care for family members. I began learning and crafting financial plans in my early 40s because I knew the outcome I wanted for myself and my family," founder Ross Perloe said. "Families, particularly adult children, think about long-term care as a solution for a medical crisis, or in response to a crisis. Oftentimes, the crisis can disqualify them from the coverage. It's important to start early, talk with your family, and identify solutions that will be instrumental in preserving your family legacy. What will your story be?"





To learn more or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/rossperloe/ or https://calendly.com/rossperloe.

About Perloe Financial

Perloe Financial is committed to helping create narratives and crafting family stories. Their clients span over many generations, including adult children beginning to parent their parents and grandparents. The Perloe Financial team continues to successfully advise entrepreneurs and family businesses, for themselves as owners, as well as providing group seminars and benefits for their key executives and employees.

