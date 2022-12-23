Hong Kong Commercial Daily Shandong Office: China Qingyun green new energy industry is rising

DEZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. The project with a daily output of 200000 5Ah lithium-ion batteries was signed and put into production in the same year; The project of daily production of 2 million 14500 lithium-ion batteries is being renovated... From January to October this year, seven lithium battery industry projects were settled in Qingyun, Shandong Province. From battery materials, battery cells, PACK, to application, cascade utilization and recycling, a complete green industry chain has begun to take shape.

Why are lithium battery projects densely settled in Qingyun? Qingyun has put 7 wind farms into operation, and 2078 roof distributed photovoltaic power generation projects have been completed. The installed capacity of new energy has reached 550 MW, accounting for 95.7% of the total installed capacity. In the first three quarters of this year, 839 million kilowatt hours were generated from new energy. In addition, Qingyun has a chemical enterprise whose production scale of nano conductive agent for lithium ion batteries is in the forefront of the industry, and the only "white list" enterprise in Shandong Province that can recycle and comprehensively utilize power batteries, with a complete industrial chain upstream and downstream.

Based on industrial advantages, Qingyun has established lithium new energy as the leading industry, strengthened top-level design, implemented top grid promotion, invited professional institutions to prepare industrial development plans, and drawn "one map" and "N lists" of the industrial chain. The new energy industry cultivation plan was implemented, and the "1612" development goal was established, that is, to achieve the annual output of 10GWh of battery cells, 6GWh of battery packs, and 10GWh of energy storage systems by 2025, and the output value of lithium battery new energy industry reached 20 billion yuan. It is committed to building an intelligent manufacturing highland of the new energy industry in Beijing Tianjin Hebei and promoting the rise of green industries.

Qingyun plans to build a new energy industrial park, employs a professional investment attraction team, actively connects with advanced regions and industry leading enterprises, implements the investment attraction action of "park+industry+fund", and vigorously attracts lithium-ion battery, conductive agent, energy storage power station and related core component enterprises. Up to now, Qingyun has 13 new energy production enterprises above designated size, with an annual output value of more than 4 billion yuan.

