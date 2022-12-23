Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its half-yearly report for the period ended 31 October 2022 has previously been notified to the London Stock Exchange via a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Naomi Rogers

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

23 December 2022