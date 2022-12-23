Anzeige
Freitag, 23.12.2022
Krasse News vor Weihnachten! Kreiert neue FDA-Regel Massenansturm auf dieses Unternehmen?!
23.12.2022 | 08:06
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 22

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

23 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 22 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased : 57,319
Weighted average purchase price paid: 420.533 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 424 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 417 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,877,571 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 229,213,852 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 22 December 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
303421.00 08:19:5300062866829TRLO0LSE
588421.00 08:24:4300062867021TRLO0LSE
1502420.00 08:29:5100062867144TRLO0LSE
712421.00 08:43:3100062867572TRLO0LSE
263421.00 08:43:3100062867573TRLO0LSE
23421.50 08:43:5800062867581TRLO0LSE
314421.50 08:43:5800062867582TRLO0LSE
314421.50 08:43:5800062867583TRLO0LSE
607421.50 08:43:5800062867584TRLO0LSE
1000421.50 08:46:1300062867656TRLO0LSE
313421.50 08:46:1300062867657TRLO0LSE
1473423.50 08:50:5200062867755TRLO0LSE
1376423.00 08:54:5200062867854TRLO0LSE
16423.00 08:54:5200062867855TRLO0LSE
424423.50 08:54:5200062867856TRLO0LSE
1013423.50 08:54:5200062867857TRLO0LSE
1590424.00 08:59:0500062868017TRLO0LSE
846424.00 08:59:0500062868019TRLO0LSE
435424.00 08:59:0500062868022TRLO0LSE
186424.00 08:59:0500062868025TRLO0LSE
243424.00 08:59:0500062868027TRLO0LSE
415424.00 09:00:3600062868140TRLO0LSE
1048424.00 09:00:3600062868141TRLO0LSE
2138424.00 09:10:4300062868578TRLO0LSE
827424.00 09:10:4300062868579TRLO0LSE
1480422.00 09:35:2000062869245TRLO0LSE
1497421.00 09:58:2000062869775TRLO0LSE
336421.00 09:58:2000062869776TRLO0LSE
1499420.50 10:19:3500062870821TRLO0LSE
1231421.50 10:44:0700062871491TRLO0LSE
1255421.00 11:04:3500062872108TRLO0LSE
1331420.00 11:23:5000062872738TRLO0LSE
1459419.50 12:09:5300062874098TRLO0LSE
414419.50 12:09:5300062874099TRLO0LSE
409419.50 12:09:5300062874100TRLO0LSE
976419.50 12:26:3000062874498TRLO0LSE
50419.50 12:26:3000062874499TRLO0LSE
400419.50 12:26:3000062874500TRLO0LSE
1353419.00 12:51:0300062875012TRLO0LSE
56419.00 12:51:0300062875013TRLO0LSE
116418.50 12:53:2800062875092TRLO0LSE
1000418.50 12:58:2800062875200TRLO0LSE
217418.50 12:58:2800062875201TRLO0LSE
708418.50 13:46:2100062876795TRLO0LSE
207418.50 13:46:2100062876796TRLO0LSE
345418.50 13:46:2100062876797TRLO0LSE
1886418.00 13:51:0700062877176TRLO0LSE
1000418.50 14:25:0900062878456TRLO0LSE
271418.50 14:25:0900062878457TRLO0LSE
92418.50 14:25:0900062878458TRLO0LSE
1299418.50 14:33:1900062879101TRLO0LSE
547418.00 14:33:1900062879102TRLO0LSE
364418.50 14:33:1900062879103TRLO0LSE
500418.00 14:39:1000062879511TRLO0LSE
234418.00 14:39:1000062879512TRLO0LSE
654418.00 14:39:1000062879513TRLO0LSE
701418.00 14:39:1000062879514TRLO0LSE
288418.50 14:53:1800062880244TRLO0LSE
240419.50 15:01:1700062880805TRLO0LSE
648419.50 15:01:1700062880806TRLO0LSE
618419.50 15:01:1700062880807TRLO0LSE
1277418.50 15:02:0400062880869TRLO0LSE
1418.50 15:02:0400062880870TRLO0LSE
6419.50 15:06:5500062881195TRLO0LSE
862419.50 15:06:5500062881196TRLO0LSE
576420.00 15:10:5900062881364TRLO0LSE
100420.00 15:10:5900062881365TRLO0LSE
746420.00 15:10:5900062881366TRLO0LSE
1232419.50 15:13:2100062881538TRLO0LSE
10419.50 15:14:2100062881620TRLO0LSE
30419.50 15:14:2100062881621TRLO0LSE
52419.50 15:14:2100062881622TRLO0LSE
605420.00 15:17:2300062881841TRLO0LSE
10419.50 15:20:0200062881912TRLO0LSE
533419.50 15:22:2500062882003TRLO0LSE
1419.50 15:22:2500062882004TRLO0LSE
761419.50 15:22:2500062882005TRLO0LSE
26419.50 15:22:2500062882006TRLO0LSE
660419.50 15:29:2500062882352TRLO0LSE
472419.50 15:30:1300062882403TRLO0LSE
256419.50 15:30:1300062882404TRLO0LSE
401419.50 15:36:0200062882756TRLO0LSE
400419.50 15:36:0200062882757TRLO0LSE
614420.00 15:42:0400062883348TRLO0LSE
777420.00 15:42:0400062883349TRLO0LSE
487419.50 15:45:1900062883582TRLO0LSE
250419.50 15:45:1900062883583TRLO0LSE
1201419.50 15:45:1900062883584TRLO0LSE
4419.50 15:55:1000062884137TRLO0LSE
65419.00 16:02:1600062884604TRLO0LSE
313419.00 16:02:1600062884605TRLO0LSE
157419.00 16:02:1600062884606TRLO0LSE
598419.00 16:02:1600062884607TRLO0LSE
177418.50 16:11:0100062884967TRLO0LSE
9417.00 16:20:4100062885601TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
