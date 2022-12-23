Anzeige
Freitag, 23.12.2022
WKN: A2P7ZC ISIN: SE0014401121 Ticker-Symbol: 52Q 
Frankfurt
22.12.22
09:15 Uhr
0,406 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
23.12.2022 | 08:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: AegirBio AB receives observation status (695/22)

Yesterday, on December 22, 2022, AegirBio AB (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB has referred a matter
regarding the Company to its disciplinary committee with a request for
delisting of the Company's financial instruments. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can
be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the issuer's financial position or if any other circumstance exists
that result in a substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of
its financial instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (AEGIR,
ISIN code SE0014401121, order book ID 197200) and equity rights (AEGIR TO2,
ISIN code SE0018012379, order book ID 262420) in AegirBio AB shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
