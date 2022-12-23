Nasdaq Stockholm AB: AegirBio AB receives observation status (695/22)

Yesterday, on December 22, 2022, AegirBio AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB has referred a matter regarding the Company to its disciplinary committee with a request for delisting of the Company's financial instruments. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position or if any other circumstance exists that result in a substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (AEGIR, ISIN code SE0014401121, order book ID 197200) and equity rights (AEGIR TO2, ISIN code SE0018012379, order book ID 262420) in AegirBio AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB