DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3164.9025
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9337172
CODE: PRIJ LN
ISIN: LU1931974775
