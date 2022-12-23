DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3164.9025

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9337172

CODE: PRIJ LN

ISIN: LU1931974775

ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIJ LN Sequence No.: 210847 EQS News ID: 1520641 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

