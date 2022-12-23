DJ Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 110.9803

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10984591

CODE: INFL LN

ISIN: LU1390062245

