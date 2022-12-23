DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) (GOVU LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.0982

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7955251

CODE: GOVU LN

ISIN: LU1437016204

