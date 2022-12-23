DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.628
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5345450
CODE: CE2D LN
ISIN: LU1737652310
----------------------------------------------------------------------
